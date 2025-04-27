Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,703 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 2.38% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $116,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3449 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.