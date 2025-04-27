Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,211 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $34,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.