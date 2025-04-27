V3 Holding Ltd Purchases New Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

V3 Holding Ltd acquired a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,567,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,713,000. Cipher Mining accounts for 100.0% of V3 Holding Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. V3 Holding Ltd owned 28.05% of Cipher Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,742,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,172,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 924,262 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

CIFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

