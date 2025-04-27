V3 Holding Ltd Purchases New Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

V3 Holding Ltd acquired a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,567,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,713,000. Cipher Mining accounts for 100.0% of V3 Holding Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. V3 Holding Ltd owned 28.05% of Cipher Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,742,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,172,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 924,262 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cipher Mining Price Performance
NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
