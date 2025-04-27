State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Buys 7,754 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

