Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,256. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,446,230. This represents a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

