TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $447.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.38. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.67 and a 52-week high of $468.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

