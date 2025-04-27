Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,222,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,056,000 after acquiring an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 842,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 89,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $130.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

