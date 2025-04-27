TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $143,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.