MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Skyline Champion worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.41. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $116.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

