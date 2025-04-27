OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.05.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $276.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

