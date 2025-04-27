OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $111.19 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.50.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

