Artia Global Partners LP Invests $1.64 Million in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. TG Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,508,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,328,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,085,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.26 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

