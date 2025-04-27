H 2 Credit Manager LP Acquires 600,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

H 2 Credit Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors comprises approximately 8.4% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. H 2 Credit Manager LP owned approximately 1.39% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

