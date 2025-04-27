Abrams Bison Investments LLC Sells 53,306 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,306 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for about 8.5% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $82,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CACC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC stock opened at $483.36 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $409.22 and a 1-year high of $614.96. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.27.

Insider Activity

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,270. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

