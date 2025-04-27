Lynx1 Capital Management LP Invests $3.95 Million in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. Upstream Bio accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPB. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth $117,977,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $54,010,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,632,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

Shares of UPB opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

