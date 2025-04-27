NewGen Asset Management Ltd Sells 6,913,117 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,913,117 shares during the quarter. Coeur Mining comprises about 4.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.20% of Coeur Mining worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 665,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,471,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,055,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

