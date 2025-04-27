Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 172,340 Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,951,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Get Range Capital Acquisition alerts:

Range Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Range Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

About Range Capital Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.