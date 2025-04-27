Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Artia Global Partners LP

Artia Global Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.7% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $251.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.50 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,984 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,347. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

