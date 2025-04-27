NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Brookfield Business Partners comprises about 2.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.33. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.20%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.02%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Articles

