Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

