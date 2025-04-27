Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240,012 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.4 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $236.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

