28,090 Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after buying an additional 1,286,568 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 277,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 635,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Baird R W downgraded Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.