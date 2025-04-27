T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $21.49 Million Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.94% of Douglas Dynamics worth $21,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $3,523,000. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $2,531,000. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $23.88 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $551.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

