T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,470 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Columbia Financial worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.