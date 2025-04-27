Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,320 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.28.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $267.90 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.90 and its 200 day moving average is $338.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.