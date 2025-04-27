Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596,139 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Zeta Global Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:ZETA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

