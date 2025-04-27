Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000.

Get Vine Hill Capital Investment alerts:

Vine Hill Capital Investment Stock Performance

Vine Hill Capital Investment stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

About Vine Hill Capital Investment

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Hill Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Hill Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.