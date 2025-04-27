Tri Locum Partners LP Has $18.06 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 212.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,727 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 3.7% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NVO opened at $62.07 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $278.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

