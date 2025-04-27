Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases 26,434 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Legend Biotech makes up about 2.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 4,296.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

