Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 85,564 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,564 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 14.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $278,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in PTC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $154.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day moving average is $176.28. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $203.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

