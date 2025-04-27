Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Boosted by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,679. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

