Fernbridge Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3,561.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 404.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,838.44 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,652.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,796.23.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 price target (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,278.66.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

