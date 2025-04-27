Fernbridge Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,284 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,215,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

Charter Communications Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $373.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.64. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.93 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.