Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $179.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

