Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

