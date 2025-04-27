T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 452,400 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $86,175.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,148.21. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,260.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,921 shares of company stock worth $338,727 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.