UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 859.4% in April

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 859.4% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UCB Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $86.43 on Friday. UCB has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21.

UCB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4838 per share. This is a boost from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

