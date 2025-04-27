T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of NVR worth $25,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $7,084.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,200.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,127.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

