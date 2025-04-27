TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. TOR Minerals International has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.12.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. TOR Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.