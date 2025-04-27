Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $79.15 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.83 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.88.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

