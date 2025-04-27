Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 257.0% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

