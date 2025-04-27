Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 66.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TILCF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Till Capital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

