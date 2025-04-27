TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TravelSky Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.39.
About TravelSky Technology
