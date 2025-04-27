TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

