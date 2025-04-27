Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $946.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $967.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,871.17. This represents a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.