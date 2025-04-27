Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.6% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,578,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 104,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

