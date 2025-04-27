Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $942,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 109,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAC opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cfra Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

