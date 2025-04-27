Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $253.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

