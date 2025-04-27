C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Holdings Decreased by Lynx1 Capital Management LP

Lynx1 Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,783 shares during the period. C4 Therapeutics makes up about 9.2% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.71% of C4 Therapeutics worth $24,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.11.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

