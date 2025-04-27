Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 331.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $372.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.42 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.46. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.