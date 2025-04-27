Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $97.06 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

